Whitmer kidnap plotter Croft deserves life in prison, feds say

Barry Croft deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison for leading a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in hopes of sparking a second Civil War, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The request came in a sentencing memorandum filed ahead of the Delaware truck driver's Dec. 28 sentencing in federal court in Grand Rapids. Croft, 46, is scheduled to be sentenced four months after a jury convicted him and Potterville resident Adam Fox in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.

The request came more than a week after prosecutors said a life sentence for Fox is sufficient for trying to "light the fire of a second revolution."

"Croft wanted to do more than kidnap the governor of Michigan, or even kill her. He said, 'I can’t wait for war to come to this land,' and meant it.," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler wrote in the memo. "Only a life sentence can adequately address Croft’s crimes and deter him and others from pursuing such apocalyptic visions for our country."

The recommendation Thursday came hours after a state court judge sentenced three men to a minimum of seven to 12 years in prison for providing material aid to terrorists and being members of the kidnap plot.

So far, seven people have been convicted on state or federal charges related to the plot while an eighth individual, FBI informant Stephen Robeson, was convicted of a federal gun crime.

Jurors convicted Fox and Croft of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft — whom prosecutors portrayed as the group's bombmaker and national leader of the Three Percenters, a far-right, anti-government militia group — also was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, a 10-year felony.

"Croft was the prime mover behind the plot, but when he was caught, he blamed his followers and disowned them," the prosecutor wrote. "These characteristics of the defendant have remained constant across half a lifetime, and argue against whatever leniency he will no doubt request."

The convictions followed months of criticism from defense lawyers about FBI agent misconduct and claims that a team of FBI agents and informants orchestrated the conspiracy. The government team was accused of entrapping Fox, Croft and others who were portrayed as a ragtag band of social outcasts who harbored antigovernment views.

Two accused kidnap plotters, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were acquitted during a first trial earlier this year.

The defendants were arrested in early October 2020 and accused of hatching the plot due to distrust of the government and anger over restrictions imposed during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the trial, Croft's lawyer told jurors the FBI used "smoke and mirrors" to make it appear there was a kidnapping conspiracy. Croft was a "stoned crazy pirate" in a trademark tricorn hat, but he was not a kidnap plotter, his lawyer told jurors.

Prosecutors on Thursday said Croft's "long-standing aim was to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion, and retaliate against supposed government conduct."

"Croft was a leader or organizer of the criminal activity because he conceived the plan, recruited Fox, helped Fox recruit others," Kessler wrote. "The eventual plan was comprised of elements Croft laid out, including targeting a state governor, and using improvised explosives to hinder law enforcement."

More than two years in custody have not softened Croft's views about government in the United States, calling it authoritarianism, prosecutors said, citing a Dec. 4 recorded jailhouse phone call.

"Croft would apparently prefer a lawless society where vendettas rule," Kessler wrote, "telling his friend, 'If you're not raping people or killing people, I don't give a f---.'

"The sentence should provide just punishment, but also promote respect for the laws that separate an orderly society from anarchy," the prosecutor added.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews