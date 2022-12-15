Wind advisory issued for parts of Michigan

The Detroit News

A wind advisory has been issued for portions of Michigan, with gusts up to 50 mph expected, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. Counties include Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair. Additionally, cities include Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Lansing, Flint and Kalamazoo.

East winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range in areas of the state, the weather service said.

Peak winds are expected between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, a lakeshore flooding advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties, where minor lakeshore flooding is expected and easterly winds gusts to 45 mph producing high waves will continue along Lake Huron through early Thursday.

Freezing rain and snow are expected north of the Interstate 96 corridor overnight, the weather service said.

In Metro Detroit, rain and clouds are expected Thursday, with mostly cloudy conditions through Sunday night. After Thursday's high of 47, the high temperature will hover around the upper to mid-30s.