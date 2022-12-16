Suspect fleeing MSP, 2nd driver dead in Monroe County crash

A suspect who fled a traffic stop Thursday in Monroe County and a driver struck in an ensuing crash have died, Michigan State Police said.

The suspect had been sought in connection with a domestic incident when troopers tried to pull over the vehicle around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford, according to a preliminary investigation. "The suspect fled from the stop, ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into a vehicle" near the 7900 block of Whiteford Center, MSP said in a statement.

"The suspect was killed and one person in the second vehicle was also a fatality."

Second District detectives and other investigators were at the scene.