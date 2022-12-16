Driver of car hauler that struck I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor sought

Ann Arbor authorities are looking for the driver of a car hauler that hit an overpass on Interstate 94 Thursday, they said.

Firefighters were called at about 6 p.m. to the Stone School Road overpass on eastbound I-94 for a report of a collapsed structure, according to officials.

They arrived and found the top of a new Jeep and evidence that the bridge had been struck by a vehicle, they said.

Firefighters were unable to locate the driver and the car hauler. They also said inspectors from the Michigan Department of Transportation examined the bridge for structural damage.

"A dealership is getting a convertible tomorrow they didn't order…," the fire department said in a post on its official Facebook page. "This incident could have been much more serious."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez