Gaylord man charged with child abuse after fleeing to freezing woods with son, 3

A Gaylord man faces child abuse charges after running away with his 3-year-old son and taking him into a wooded area without shoes in freezing weather, police said.

Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, was charged Thursday with third-degree child abuse in 87-A District Court in Otsego County.

A judge set Mischley's bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Thursday. If convicted, he faces two years in prison.

According to Michigan State Police, a woman called 911 at about 9 p.m. Wednesday from a home on Grouse Drivein Bagley Township to report her boyfriend, identified as Mischley, had run into the woods with his 3-year-old son after an argument. She also told dispatchers that the boy was not properly dressed for the freezing temperatures.

Troopers immediately went to the residence and summoned a canine unit. The canine unit tracked Mischley from the home to an area in the woods about a quarter of a mile away. Police said they found Mischley and the child lying under a tree.

They also said the boy was shoeless and showed signs of hypothermia. One of the troopers immediately placed the child in his warm patrol car.

Mischley was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail.

Officials later turned the child over to his grandmother and notified Child Protective Services about the incident.

