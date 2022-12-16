Judge grants Michigan AG leave to appeal parole for felon in kidnapping, sex assault

The Detroit News

A Livingston County judge stayed the parole order of a man convicted in the 1994 of kidnapping and sex charges, and granted the Michigan's attorney general permission to appeal, according to the attorney general's office.

"We are grateful that Judge Geddis acted quickly in the interest of public safety,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a post on her office's Facebook page. “The facts of this case demonstrate that Jarvi has failed to accept responsibility for his crimes and lacks remorse, and as such should remain in custody. We look forward to presenting the facts of the case before the Circuit Court.”

A date has not yet been set for the appeal before Judge L. Suzanne Geddis.

Nessel had sought an appeal of a Parole Board decision to release Floyd Jarvi, now 63, who pleaded no contest in 1994 to charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery. He was sentenced to 23-60 years in prison and became eligible for parole in 2014, according to Nessel.

The Parole Board on multiple occasions denied his request before agreeing to release Jarvi in October.

"It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state," Nessel said Tuesday. "The Parole Board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish."