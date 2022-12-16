MSU faculty, students criticize planned portrait unveiling of former President Simon

Michigan State University faculty and students on Friday balked at the university's plans to honor the legacy of former President Lou Anna Simon, the first woman to lead the school who stepped down amid the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, with a reception and portrait unveiling.

During the public comment period of the MSU Board of Trustees, business professor Shawnee Vickery stood up in the audience and cried out to board members.

"You have time to stop that reception, to vote against it," Vickery said. "You should not leave this room until (you) stop it. Otherwise it's an absolute slap in the face to every woman who was raped and molested on this campus under your leadership."

MSU student body President Jo Kovach quoted Nassar survivor Grace French: "The fact that Lou Anna K. Simon was allowed to retire with dignity is unacceptable."

The event, scheduled for Monday at the Breslin Center, will be a private affair to unveil the official portrait of Simon, MSU's 20th president who served from 2005 to 2018. The luncheon was originally scheduled to be held at the Cowles House, the president's residence and oldest building on campus, but it was moved to accommodate the number of people expected to attend, said MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant.

An updated expected attendance was unavailable. Guerrant said it exceeded 200 people last week.

Several portraits of former MSU presidents, all men, hang on the walls of the fourth floor of the Hannah Administration Building where trustees gather for their regular meetings.

Simon's portrait, which is a photograph, was part of her July 2018 retirement contract, which awarded her with a lifetime of perks including the titles of president emeritus and faculty emeritus and a $2.45 million payout.

"Lou Anna Simon's history at Michigan State is complicated," board Chairwoman Dianne Byrum said after the meeting. "There are different lenses by which you view her time here. I want to acknowledge that it is customary for the university to have a portrait painted of a previous presidents."

Standing in the Hannah administration building, Byrum said the room is filled with portraits of men who served MSU as president.

"But you don't see a woman's portrait," Byrum said. "Lou Anna Simon was the first woman president at Michigan State. She was here 14 years. You have to take the bad times with the good times and understanding it will be viewed through a different lens for different people."

Interim President Teresa Woodruff said there is not a single MSU president "without clay feet in someone's eyes."

"So to be a leader is to be able to lead and sometimes fail," Woodruff said. "There are two very different perspectives of what is going to happen on Monday."

Woodruff said she planned to attend the luncheon for Simon, but will also join anyone outside the event who protests in demonstration of "their hurt and pain as a part of this moment."

Simon served the university for 45 years, but her service ended when she resigned under public pressure during court proceedings involving the now-incarcerated Nassar, who sexually abused scores of women and girls under the guise of medicine for decades. Reports of sexual misconduct by Nassar reached at least 14 MSU representatives in the two decades before his arrest, including Simon, who said she was informed of a Title IX complaint against an unnamed physician but never saw a report.

Simon was charged in 2018 with lying to police regarding the extent of her knowledge of allegations against Nassar but was cleared of charges in 2020.

“The prosecution did not provide evidence sufficient to give a reasonable person probable cause to believe that Dr. Simon knew during her 2018 interview that her purported knowledge in 2014 of Dr. Nassar's name and the ‘nature’ and ‘substance’ of the complaint against him” were relevant to the 2018 investigation, Eaton County Judge John Maurer said.

The reception was raised during the public comment session.

"Why is this happening, over the objections of survivors, community members and apparently, the majority of the Board of Trustees?" Anna Pegler-Gordon, a James Madison College professor, asked the Board of Trustees. "This culture of abuse, lack of accountability, lack of transparency is continuing today. It has to stop."

Anna Pegler-Gordon, a James Madison College professor, asked the Board of Trustees other questions, including why the event was not announced publicly. She said scheduling the event the week after final exams and graduation and the day that grades are due "was intentional."

"It was designed to make it impossible for most members of the community to protest," Pegler-Gordon said, "and it is insulting."

None of the trustees addressed the issue during the meeting except Trustee Brianna Scott, who said she was unaware of the reception. She said she did not support it and does not plan to attend but understands it was part of Simon's settlement agreement.

"It's a contractual obligation that the university is going to stand by that obligation," Scott said. "But personally, I just want to put it out there, I do not support that."

