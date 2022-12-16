Mich. chosen for federal pilot program to improve child welfare system

Michigan will be a pilot for a national test program that aims to reform the county's child welfare system, state officials said Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is one of eight states chosen to participate in the federal project, they said. Its goal is to help child welfare systems better engage with children and make reforms to better serve them.

Under the pilot, the department will work with the Quality Improvement Center on Engaging Youth in Finding Permanency. The state agency will receive funding, resources, and technical assistance from the center through September 2026. The center is funded by a federal grant provided by the Children’s Bureau, Administration for Children and Families of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Being a Quality Improvement Center on Engaging Youth pilot site is an incredible opportunity to help staff promote and support authentic engagement and empowerment of children and youth," Demetrius Starling, executive director of the department's Children’s Services Agency, said in a statement. "This work will be a catalyst for producing system-wide change that will benefit the families we serve in Michigan."

State officials said Mecosta, Monroe, Muskegon, and Oakland counties will participate in the project as intervention sites. Outcomes for children in those locations will be compared with those for children in other counties.

Michigan joins Hawaii, Montana, Nebraska, and Rhode Island, Indiana, the Oklahoma Southern Plains Consortium, and the Yakama Nation in the program.

