MSU completes 95 tasks mandated by resolution after sexual assault scandals

East Lansing — Michigan State University has completed 95 tasks mandated by the 2019 resolution agreement with the U.S. government following sexual assault scandals, including updating a policies governing relationship violence, sexual misconduct and Title IX, officials announced Friday.

The resolution agreements between MSU and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights were put in place in response to federal investigations into the handling of the Larry Nassar and William Strampel cases.

“I am proud of MSU’s work to not only bring ourselves into compliance with federal regulations, but to go above and beyond to change our culture on campus as it relates to Title IX and relationship violence and sexual misconduct," said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff in a statement Friday. "However, as pleased as we are to reach this milestone, we know our work is far from over, and I look forward to strengthening our commitment to foster a safer campus.”

These agreements were forged in response to federal investigations into MSU's handling of the cases involving the now-imprisoned Nassar, and Strampel, the former MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar's boss. Nassar sexually assaulted scores of women and girls for decades while a university physician. Strampel was convicted by jury in 2019 of misconduct in office, a felony, for making sexually-charged comments to female students who sought academic help and also wo misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his failure to properly supervise Nassar.

Some of the 95 completed actions include updating its Title IX Policy to include clear definitions of prohibited conduct in alignment with community expectations as to what constitutes relationship violence, sexual misconduct and stalking as well as prohibited conduct under Title IX; hiring the Cozen O’Connor law firm to complete independent reviews of the Title IX-related grievance process; and developing and implementing a training program for MSU Health Care staff on topics such as the university’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct and Title IX Policy, University Reporting Protocol and resources to support survivors.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to cultivating a safe and inclusive university characterized by care and respect for others,” said Woodruff.

