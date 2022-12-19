Gas prices hit lowest average of the year in Michigan

Myesha Johnson

The Detroit News

Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan, dropping 17 cents since last week and bringing the average price per gallon to the lowest rate of 2022 ― $3.07 for regular unleaded gas.

Prices have fallen 81 cents since this time last month and are even 8 cents less than December 2021, according to AAA. The auto club group's Monday release said that 3.2 million Michiganians are preparing to hit the road for the holidays, who will benefit from the plunging prices at the pump.

The Michigan state average has declined $1.11 per gallon in the last two months and prices are on par with last year’s holiday season. The Great Lakes State average is nearly 10 cents less than the nation's average.

"Michigan motorists continue to see gas prices decline with the state average hitting a new 2022-low and a few metro areas falling below $3 a gallon," Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, said. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through the holiday week."

In Metro Detroit, the average is $2.99, which is the lowest price since May 2021. This week's average also is about 11 cents less than last week’s average for Metro Detroit and 27 cents less than this same time last year.

On a state level, Michiganians are paying an average of $46 for a full, 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is $5 less than November 2021's price.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices in Traverse City ($3.37), Jackson ($3.23) and Grand Rapids ($3.19).

The least expensive prices are in Marquette ($2.94), Flint ($2.99) and Metro Detroit ($2.99).