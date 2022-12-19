Mask critics lose court appeal over pandemic mandates by county health officers

A Michigan Court of Appeals panel upheld the authority of local public health officials to issue mask mandates without the approval of the officials’ county board of commissioners in a precedent-setting ruling nearly three years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 3-0 opinion issued Thursday, judges Elizabeth Gleicher, Jane Markey and Michelle Rick ruled that Ottawa County parents’ argument that the public health director needed board approval to issue a mask requirement was “entirely without merit.”

While the board may be required to approve or disapprove a “regulation,” there is no such requirement when a public health officer issues an “order” to control an epidemic, the panel ruled.

“The plain and unambiguous language of the pertinent statutory provisions clearly establishes that ‘regulations’ and ‘orders’ have different meanings under the Public Health Code,” the ruling said.

Jonathan Koch, a lawyer for the parents who challenged the mask mandate, declined comment.

The suit stemmed from an August 2021 order issued by Ottawa County Public Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky that required children from pre-K through sixth grade to wear masks in educational institutes and settings and during extracurricular activities such as school sports.

Six parents of students in area public schools filed a complaint, arguing the health officer required the approval of the board to issue the order. The trial court dismissed the case in favor of the health department.

While there aren’t any mask orders remaining, the judges still agreed to take up the case for future instances that may arise. The Court of Appeals ruling sets a new precedent for mask mandates.

“...the issue presented has public significance, and although a pandemic-related order may not be likely to recur, the issuance of some type of emergency order by the health officer is likely to recur in the future and yet evade judicial review because of the limited duration of many health emergencies,” the judges wrote.

At a hearing last week, Gleicher wasn’t swayed by Koch’s argument that an “order” is akin to a health department “regulation,” which would require county board approval.

“You don’t like the idea that a public health official can issue an emergency order in a time of an epidemic. That’s an argument, but it is the law at the moment,” Gleicher said at the hearing.

The suit is separate from a federal challenge filed in 2020 on behalf of a private Christian school, Libertas Academy, which also took issue with several of the county’s mandates including those related to face coverings.

The school was largely unsuccessful in its challenge and was denied preliminary injunction by the federal district court and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. The school and health department stipulated to a voluntary dismissal of the case in federal district court in August.

The Associated Press contributed.

