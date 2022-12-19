Palisades nuclear power plant to reapply for federal funding

Holtec International, the owner of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven, says it will reapply for federal funding in an attempt to revive the closed plant.

The company applied for funds through the U.S. Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May, but announced in November it had been denied.

The $6 billion program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aims to keep existing reactors around the country running. Applicants must demonstrate that they will be closed for economic reasons and that carbon emissions and air pollutants will rise if they are closed.

"The repowering of Palisades is of vital importance to Michigan’s clean energy future," said Holtec's director of government affairs and communications, Patrick O’Brien. "As Michigan transitions from fossil-fuel generation to renewables and emerging advanced technologies, baseload nuclear generation is an essential backstop."

Holtec acquired the plant from Entergy Nuclear last December and planned to decommission it.

The plan received scrutiny from Attorney General Dana Nessel and several environmental groups, which questioned whether the company had the finances to quickly and safely decommission the plant. The environmental groups also raised concerns it could threaten the Great Lakes if the company decided to ship nuclear waste to a storage facility out of state.

In September, Holtec announced it would seek federal grant funding to reopen the plant — a plan supported by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and clean energy groups that say nuclear power is critical to developing a carbon-neutral economy.

While there are environmental issues related to mining and processing uranium fuel and the potential for radioactive releases should disaster strike, nuclear plants can produce lots of electricity without emitting greenhouse gases.

O'Brien said the company received "supportive feedback" from the Department of Energy despite losing out on the last round of funding.

"This decision to reapply is one that we did not take lightly, but the support of the State of Michigan, local officials, and key stakeholders — who recognize the significant benefit in providing a safe, reliable, carbon-free power source, as well as providing a significant economic impact through good paying jobs and the use of many local goods and services — leads us to believe this is the best path forward for the facility and our state," he said.

In the meantime, Holtec will continue decommissioning the plant, O'Brien added, with a focus on "managing the spent fuel removal from the spent fuel pool to dry cask storage."

Palisades is one of three nuclear plants in Michigan, including the Fermi 2 Power Plant near Monroe and the Cook Nuclear Plant near St. Joseph.

Consumers Energy built Palisades in the 1960s. It sold the plant to Entergy in 2007 for $380 million and agreed to continue purchasing electricity generated by the plant through this spring.

Nuclear has since become more expensive than other sources of power, Brandon Hofmeister, Consumers Energy vice president for governmental, regulatory and public affairs, told The Detroit News earlier this year. At times, electricity from Palisades cost roughly 57% more per megawatt hour than the market price.

Palisades can provide 800 megawatts of power — about 10% of the Consumers' peak demand, Hofmeister said.

The state's three nuclear plants generated around 30% of the state's electricity in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the second-highest of any energy source. Coal provided the largest share with 32%.

Reporter Carol Thompson contributed.

