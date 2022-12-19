Woman who allegedly crashed into state police car arrested

A woman who allegedly tried to cause a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper in Lenawee County last week by abruptly pulling in front of his patrol car and stepping on the brakes has been charged, officials said.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on west M-50 near Downing Highway in Ridgeway Township. The township is about eight miles west of Dundee.

According to authorities, a 34-year-old woman driving on the highway started to tailgate the trooper who was traveling in a fully-marked patrol vehicle. The trooper slowed down to check if the driver was experiencing some sort of emergency.

The woman then allegedly pulled in front of the trooper's patrol car and slammed on her brakes. She then tried to drive away. The trooper pursued the woman and the chase went into Monroe County.

A Dundee police officer and a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy deployed tire-deflating devices, which forced the suspect to pull over, officials said.

The female driver was arrested and investigators learned the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen. She was taken to the Lenawee County Jail to await charges.

