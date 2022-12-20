5 injured in weekend St. Clair Co. crash involving drunken teens

Five people were injured in a weekend crash in St. Clair County that was caused by two underaged drivers police say were drunk.

The crash happened early Saturday on Capac Road in Berlin Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said two pickup trucks driven by an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old crashed when one of them tried to pass the other. The collision sent both trucks off of the road and caused them to roll over multiple times. There were a total of six people in the two vehicles.

Investigators said three of the people were ejected from the vehicle they were in during the crash. One person was found pinned under a pickup. He suffered only minor injuries, police said. Another, however, was taken to a hospital and put on a ventilator.

Deputies said they believe the group had been at a bar where they were served alcohol after showing fake identification.

They also said the driver of the truck that caused the crash has been charged with third-degree operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing serious injury and the other driver was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Detectives also have turned over their findings to the state's Liquor Control Commission.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez