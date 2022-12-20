Detroit man charged with torturing ex's dog to stand trial

A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog to harass his former partner is slated to stand trial, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Julius Holley, 55, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over by Judge Larry Williams at 36th District Court in Detroit.

Following a partnership between Nessel's office and Michigan Humane to investigate animal abuse cases, he was charged last month with: • One count of first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony• One count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, a 10-year felony• One count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony• One count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor

Holley is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 27.

A lawyer listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Investigators allege Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and seized her Yorkshire Terrier-mix dog as well as other items. He later sent the woman videos of him beating and torturing the dog, the Attorney General's Office reported.

The pet, Lil Baby, was left in a bucket next to a house and taken by Michigan Humane. After receiving medical care, the dog was returned to her owner, officials said.

In Michigan, a person who is convicted of torturing or killing a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, state officials said.

“Law enforcement is all too familiar with the link between domestic violence and animal abuse,” Nessel said Tuesday. “State law that rightfully acknowledges the relationship between these two crimes provides prosecutors with the tools necessary to hold accountable these violent offenders."