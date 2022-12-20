Michigan adds 14,323 cases, 149 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

The state added 14,323 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, with 149 deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

Michigan reported an average of about 2,046 cases per day over the last seven days, a nearly 10% increase from a daily average of 1,863 cases a week prior.

On Dec. 13, the state said it had added 13,043 cases and 181 deaths from the virus in the previous week. The state tally does not include those who test positive with an at-home test.

Holiday travel this year is expected to be up this year. AAA estimates 3.5 million Michiganians will travel 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023. That’s up more than 110,000 people from last year and the bulk — 3.2 million — is expected to make the holiday trek by car.

Statewide health experts are not concerned about an increase in deaths as records lag, said Dr. Preeti Malani, infectious disease professor at Michigan Medicine.

On Monday, the state reported that 1,210 adults and 25 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, an increase from last week's 1,068 adults and 23 children. Inpatient records were set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Monday in Michigan, about 5% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, and there was an average of 2,140 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state. That compares with 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

All Metro Detroit health departments are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend indoor masking for public settings and K-12 schools.

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 2,977,727 cases and 40,657 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

The federal Food and Drug Administration in September signed off on updated versions of the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) gave its approval, as did CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and is now available in Michigan.

The CDC recently expanded the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years, following the FDA's amendment of Emergency Use Authorizations for the updated vaccines.

“We encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible children to get their bivalent vaccine as soon as possible, especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive, of the expansion of the vaccine to include younger residents.

Please support our work. Find the latest subscription deals and offers here.

Michigan data

As of Monday, two counties in Michigan — Dickinson County and Menominee County — are at a "high level" for the increased burden on health care or severe disease. Thirty-six Michigan counties have a "medium" transmission level, according to the state health department.

Case counts are well below early January, when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

In Michigan, variants of the virus have moved at a high rate, proving more contagious than past variants and infecting unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

A new iteration of the omicron variant, BA.5, now is the dominant strain across the country, thanks to its elusiveness when encountering the human immune system. The size of that wave is unclear because most people are testing at home or not testing at all.

Antibodies from vaccines and previous COVID-19 infections offer limited protection against BA.5, leading experts to call it "the worst version of the virus that we've seen."

In Michigan, 320 cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus have been reported to the CDC. About 62% of kids with the syndrome are admitted to intensive care units, and there have been five deaths.

As of Monday, 51 outbreaks were reported over the prior week, 33 of which were reported in long-term care facilities. The state is tracking 418 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 69% of state residents, or 6.9 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 255,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 31%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.5 million individuals, or 38% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster.

srahal@detroitnews.com