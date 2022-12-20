Muskegon Heights school academy member, activist killed in home

An incoming Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board member was shot and killed in his home Monday but the incident was not related to the post he was supposed to start early next year, police said.

Law enforcement responded to the home of Julius Muhammad around 7:34 p.m. Monday and found him with a gun shot wound to the head, said Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain on Tuesday. A female friend and a child were in the home at the time.

Mohammad was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 53.

"This is an isolated incident and not related to his position as a school board member," Sain said.

Mohammad was elected to the seven-member board in November and was scheduled to take office in January, said Rose Hunt, board president. She learned of his death last night after a board meeting.

"We are devastated by this loss," said Hunt.

Hunt had only met Mohammad twice after his election. She said he was an active volunteer in the district's elementary school and was a community activist.

"The board sends it condolences to the family and we will be reaching out to them to see if we can offer an assistance," said Hunt.

Police have no suspects, but are encouraging anyone with information to contact the police department or the Muskegon County Silent Observer, where anonymous tips can be left at 231-722-7463.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com