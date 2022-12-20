Road commissions, utilities prep for 'major' winter storm headed for Michigan

Local road commissions and utility providers on Tuesday geared up for the season's first major snowstorm expected to hit Michigan with snow, high winds and blizzard-like conditions Friday just as millions are likely to hit the road and sky for holiday travel.

Officials with DTE Energy, which has 2.3 million electric customers in southeast Michigan and the Thumb, said its Emergency Response Team has been "closely monitoring" the threat of severe weather and DTE teams "are ready to mobilize for customer restoration as needed," said spokeswoman Colleen Russo.

"We understand that the coming weekend is not only a holiday but is also expected to be frigid," Russo said. "Should there be customer outages, we will do everything in our power to restore service as efficiently and safely as possible."

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service was forecasting a "major" winter storm would hit Michigan with five inches or more of snow expected to fall Friday into Saturday, along with blizzard-like conditions including wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour on Friday.

The storm is expected to start in Michigan with rain late Thursday afternoon, transitioning to snow by the evening. That snow is expected to continue to fall all day Friday, which will the brunt of the storm, according to Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township.

With the potential for snow accumulation Friday exceeding four inches and wind gusts exceeding 45 miles an hour, there is a possibility of white out conditions on the roads with zero visibility.

Wind chill could get to 15 below zero, Lee said, but meteorologists are continuing to monitor conditions and residents are encouraged to continue to check reports as in the next day, meteorologists should know more about what to expect.

“Especially Friday and then into the weekend there's going to be significant travel impacts across all of Southeast Michigan and travel Friday may be impossible at times,” Lee said. “Even into Saturday we're going to see the potential for lake effect snow and snow squalls as the system starts to exit to the northeast, so conditions may not necessarily be improving that much. There’s going to continue to be hazardous driving conditions well into the weekend.”

In Macomb County, Leo Ciavatta, supervisor of the county's department of roads maintenance, said his department is anticipating a full day of snow Friday of upwards of four inches, but the possibility of extreme winds poses issues to keeping the roads clear for travelers. AAA estimates more than 3 million Michiganians will hit the roads this weekend for holiday travel.

“My real concern is that when you have a guy clearing the road and now he clears it and the wind blows up back on the road, there's going to be this constant struggle to keep the road clear of snow and ice,” Ciavetta said.

Trucks will likely be dispensing salt and plowing roads throughout the weekend.

“Our guys are going to be (out) around the clock," Ciavetta said. “We're out there 24/7 so we can be out there during rush hour. We're out there at three in the morning when the roads are clear, but it's the weather conditions makes us worry the most.”

The Road Commission for Oakland County, meanwhile, said the impending storm will be its first major storm of the season but it's the lighter snowstorms that are often more challenging as they require round-the-clock salting. Spokesman Craig Bryson, who said they've already gone through 5,000 tons of salt this year, said the commission has 147 salt trucks, though no more than 109 are out at a given time.

"During major storms, we also deploy our 18 heavy-duty pickup trucks to clear the turn arounds on the boulevards as well as to try to start to get into subdivisions as soon as possible," said Bryson in an email. "In snows of more than six inches, we’ll also deploy our 19 road graders (the vehicles that grade gravel roads in the summer) to clear snow on the gravel roads. Finally, we also have several private contractors under contract and on call. During major storms we call them in to help out on the back roads and sometimes the subdivision streets as well."

The late week storm with high winds could potentially down power lines.

Russo said downed power lines may be hidden by debris so she urged caution for those who head outside. DTE encourages people to stay at least one bus length, or 20 feet, away from downed power lines and "don’t touch anything they may be in contact with – always consider them live and dangerous. "