Last defendant in Walmart electronics theft scheme sentenced to 12 years

The last of seven defendants tied to a retail theft and wire fraud at hundreds of Walmart stores in 38 states has been sentenced to prison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan announced Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker sentenced the accused leader, Adarius Ferguson of Benton Harbor, to 144 months in prison.

As part of the scheme, the defendants stole expensive electronics, such as internet routers, Apple products and iRobot vacuums, from Walmart stores, as well as bought goods matching those items, authorities said Tuesday.

"Using a variety of means, they altered the Walmart receipts from purchased goods and used them to conduct returns of both the stolen goods and the purchased goods, effectively getting double the return value for each item they purchased as part of the scheme," according to the release.

The group stole more than $275,000 in Walmart electronics and conducted bogus returns exceeding $400,000, authorities reported.

“Brazen is exactly the way to describe what happened. People just piling up electronic equipment and walking out the front door, with the goal of going back in to ‘return’ the product,” Jonker said in a statement Tuesday. ". . . Stealing money without violence is still theft, it’s still serious, and it’s still something that people need to be accountable for.”

The scheme involved more than 300 stores and "affected the lives of hundreds of Walmart employees," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "Some store associates had Walmart keys stolen from their hands as they opened electronic cases for the defendants. Others had their vests, name tags and store radios stolen. One associate required emergency medical treatment after being assaulted during a theft. And countless Walmart employees were pressured by Adarius Ferguson while he made fraudulent returns."

The others previously sentenced as part of the scheme were:

Christopher Campbell, 23, of Benton Harbor, 30 months

Joshawn Wilson, 23, of Benton Harbor, 24 months

Jaylen Sulton, 21, of Benton Harbor, 27 months

Tipton Lamar Walker, 22, of Benton Harbor, 18 months

Marquis Davis, 24, of Benton Harbor, 30 months

Elisha Vary, 22, of Jackson, 41 months

The FBI and the Michigan State Police partnered in the investigation with support from dozens of law enforcement agencies across the country.

"The crimes committed by Ferguson and his codefendants were not 'victimless' thefts from a retail store. In addition to the financial loss to the store, these defendants created trauma to the victim salesclerks,” said James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Today’s conclusion of this investigation serves as a reminder to those who engage in a criminal enterprise that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will work together with the private sector to find you and bring you to justice."