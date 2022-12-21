Airlines offer waivers as impending storm complicates holiday travel plans in Mich.

As a strong winter storm take aims at Michigan, complicating holiday travel plans and creating potentially dangerous driving conditions, several airlines already are offering waivers to those flying in and out of Detroit Metro Airport who may want to change flights.

Delta is offering waivers for those traveling Thursday through Saturday through more 20 airports affected by the storm, including Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.

American, United, Southwest, and JetBlue also have issued weather waivers, according to Thrifty Traveler, a travel website. The waivers allow travelers scheduled to fly over the next several days to move flights up or back without paying change fees or otherwise hefty fare differences.

“At Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, we prepare all year for snow season," said Erica Donerson, a representative with the Wayne County Airport Authority. "Right now, we’re monitoring the forecast. If the winter storm impacts our region as expected, our airfield operations and maintenance crews will be working around the clock to maintain our runways and taxiways.

According to AAA, more than 3.5 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend, a 3% increase over last year. The majority, 3.2 million, will travel by car while nearly 200,000 will fly, said AAA.

Spirit is waiving its modification charge for those traveling Thursday through Saturday out of Detroit Metro Airport, one of several airports. Other affected airports include Baltimore; Boston; Cleveland; New York; and Philadelphia.

Southwest Airlines began offering waivers to travelers for flights departing and arriving in the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Chicago airports through Dec. 26. And American Airlines said Tuesday it will waive fees to change flights for passengers scheduled to fly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to or from the airports in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Traverse City.