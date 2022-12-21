Weather service issues winter storm warning for southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has put a winter storm warning in place for southeast Michigan and multiple counties across the eastern Lower Peninsula, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The pre-Christmas storm is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of snow followed by wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in Lenawee, Monroe, Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

Snowfalls are expected to reach 4 to 7 inches in Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Shiawassee counties, according to the weather service.

Counties being warned of heavier snow and high wind speeds are Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Bay, Huron and Sanilac counties, according to the weather service. These counties are expected to get 5 to 8 inches of snow, as well as wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

"Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power outages," the weather service said.

The National Weather Service warns those who plan on traveling during the storm that snowfall mixed with high winds are expected to significantly reduce visibility, making travel hazardous.

The coming storm caused some Metro Detroit supermarkets to be flooded with customers on Wednesday.

Employees at the Meijer store on Eight Mile Road in Detroit were stocking shelves to the max to help customers prepare for the mega storm slated to start Thursday. Shoppers were coming in droves, filling the parking lot and creating lines that wrapped around the store.

The Grand Rapids-based Meijer Inc. grocery store chain shipped out the additional merchandise including shovels and salt, which arrived ahead of the storm on Wednesday instead of Friday, store director Patrick Smith said.

“We’re seeing the normal last-minute holiday shopping combined with storm preparations, all packed into a couple days so that people can stay home when the weather gets bad,” Smith said in a statement. “We’re adding team members today to ensure we can keep shelves stocked for our customers and get them in and out and home safely.”

Shelves with essentials including dairy products and toilet paper were still full as of Wednesday. Smith doesn’t expect to see the shelves cleared but noted common essential items such as bread, milk and eggs will go fast.

Latasha Lewis, 40, of Detroit stopped at the Eight Mile Road Meijer in the late morning on Wednesday just to get some groceries, especially the cream of broccoli soup for Christmas broccoli cheese casserole. Lewis, a Detroit native, is used to the snow and was not concerned about the expected high winds or heavy snow.

“We live in Michigan, so it’s always coming,” she said.

But Detroiter Dominique DaCruz, 36, said he was concerned about the coming winter blast “just because of previous outages" during storms that knocked out electricity service to residential homes in Metro Detroit.

DaCruz said his wife already prepared the house for the storm with a big online pickup order, but he was going to get “lots of baby food.”

Other retailers are also prepping for this week's winter woes.

Walmart Inc. "is working closely with partners at every stage of the supply chain to ensure a seamless flow of merchandise including during inclement weather," said Leigh Stidham, director of corporate communications at Walmart, in a statement.

The retailer has hired more than 1,000 drivers for its private fleet as part of the 40,000 additional employees it's hired for seasonal and full-time roles and is continuing to hire, which has helped with "strong in-stock levels," Stidham said.

The Kroger Co. has a "Kroger Distribution Center in Michigan to help our stores restock quickly as customers visit to prepare for the forecasted inclement weather this weekend," a spokesperson said in a statement.

