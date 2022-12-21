Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say

A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday.

Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services of Eastern Michigan from December 2017 to April 2021, and altered her boss' will to make her the primary beneficiary of his estate, according to an affidavit by Alexandra Gramer, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Inspector General.

The 18-page affidavit and criminal case charges Trantham, 62, with stealing from a program that receives federal funds, stealing public funds and wire fraud. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bond following an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday on charges punishable by more than 20 years in federal prison.

“We are obviously in the beginning stages of the case; these are merely allegations,” her lawyer John Freeman told The Detroit News. “We look forward to evaluating the alleged evidence that the government believes it has and we will address them in court at the appropriate time.”

Trantham, the former chief administrative officer of Legal Services of Eastern Michigan, is the latest public official charged with a corruption-related crime in recent years in southeast Michigan. Since 2008, more than 100 politicians, union bosses, bureaucrats and police officers have been charged with federal corruption-related crimes in Michigan's eastern district, which includes the Flint area.

The investigation started in December 2019 with a tip to a hotline created to uncover wrongdoing with legal aid organizations that receive federal money.

Legal Services of Eastern Michigan is a nonprofit in Flint that provides free civil legal services to low-income clients across Genesee County. The nonprofit is funded by grants from federal, state and local agencies and received more than $12 million from HUD and another federal agency, U.S. Legal Services Corp., from 2014-19.

The Flint nonprofit was headed by Executive Director Edward Hoort from 1985-14, when he resigned and was hired by a contractor called The Administrative Services Team. The company was created "to provide supporting services to tax-exempt organizations and other nonprofit entities."

Trantham joined Hoort at The Administrative Services Team the same day along with four administrative employees from Legal Services of Eastern Michigan .

During the next two years, U.S. Legal Services Corp. cited several potential problems with The Administrative Services Team, including conflict of interest concerns and costs.

The contract was terminated in early 2017. That is when Trantham was rehired by Legal Services of Eastern Michigan and tasked with winding down the contractor's business by the end of the year.

Trantham is accused of taking public money from The Administrative Services Team instead of returning the funds to Legal Services of Eastern Michigan.

At the end of 2017, the contractor's bank account had $49,540. Within days, some of the money started flowing to Trantham's bank account, prosecutors allege.

From January 2018 to February 2019, more than $17,700 was transferred from The Administrative Services Team to her bank account. She also deposited $21,385 worth of The Administrative Services Team checks into her personal bank account, according to the affidavit.

"The checks were made out to Teresa Trantham," the agent wrote.

From late 2017 to July 2019, she used The Administrative Services Team credit card to make purchases and get cash advances totaling $12,326, the agent wrote. That includes more than $5,000 in advances at casinos.

"Purchases on the credit card included Dunham’s Sporting Goods, Target, local restaurants, and for home furnishings and décor," the agent wrote. "The credit card balance was paid in full each month from (The Administrative Services Team) checking account."

Next, Trantham went RV shopping, according to the government.

In April 2019, she issued a cashier's check for $6,785 from the contractor's bank account to buy a 2018 Coachmen Clipper camping trailer, the agent wrote.

Jill Nylander, executive director of Legal Services of Eastern Michigan, did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Trantham also is accused of stealing federal funds from Legal Services of Eastern Michigan by submitting reimbursement claims for expenses that were paid by The Administrative Services Team.

That includes $1,203 for a hotel in New Orleans in January 2019 and more than $1,400 in trip expenses.

She also is accused of using The Administrative Services Team credit card to pay for more than $1,500 worth of personal dental and vision services in 2019.

Two years later, in February 2021, Hoort, her friend and former boss, died. He was 70 and had prepared a will that left his assets to his sister. Trantham was listed as a secondary beneficiary and executor.

Questions about the will arose a few months after he died when an attorney noticed that the beneficiaries on the will appeared to have been switched.

"It showed that Trantham was the primary beneficiary and Hoort’s sister was secondary," the agent wrote.

Legal Services of Eastern Michigan officials investigated and "determined that Trantham had altered Hoort’s will," the agent wrote.

Trantham was fired in April 2021, and investigators seized her laptop computer.

