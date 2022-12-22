Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term

Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison.

Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.

Their letters offered a more fully-fleshed view of Fox, 39, a Potterville resident who the government has portrayed as a dangerous extremist angered by pandemic restrictions imposed by the governor who hoped to spark a second Civil War.

Fox is not a terrorist, his relatives argued. He is an emotionally fragile man who became deeply involved in the militia movement amid a divorce, homelessness and while struggling with depression and anxiety.

"He's not perfect, none of us are, but he's not evil nor is he a terrorist or threat to democracy or others as the government alleges nor does he deserve life in prison," mother Christina Badgero wrote.

The letters are part of a defense effort to convince Jonker to reject calls from prosecutors to have Fox and co-defendant Barry Croft serve life sentences after being convicted of plotting to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. Jurors convicted them of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction in August after a first trial ended with a hung jury and the acquittals of two codefendants. Croft also was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, a 10-year felony.

Fox will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids; Croft one day later.

Prosecutors have said a life prison sentence for Fox is sufficient for trying to "light the fire of a second revolution."

"He is not a threat to society or democracy," sister Gabrielle Badgero wrote. "He doesn't deserve to be locked away for his entire life. I know without a doubt Adam never would hurt anyone."

The life sentence sought by prosecutors and guidelines that call for a stiff prison term are not appropriate because, despite tough talk recorded by FBI informants, the plotters did not use explosives and there was no attempt to kidnap Whitmer, Fox's defense lawyer Christopher Gibbons wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

The family letters filed Thursday portray Fox as the product of an emotionally and physically abusive childhood, a child raised initially by a single mom. Fox is a three-dimensional person, his relatives say, a son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew who as a child pitched on a youth baseball team, played on a junior high football team and was member of his high school basketball team.

The letters chart Fox's childhood and life within a dysfunctional family.

"Regrettably during this time of Adam's life I failed as a loving and nurturing mother but succeeded as an emotionally and sometimes physically abusive one instead," his mother wrote.

The six-page letter describes how Fox was rejected by his maternal grandfather and tried to counter the government's portray of Fox as a leader of the kidnap plot.

"Adam was never a leader," his mother wrote.

Fox worked a series of jobs as an adult, including as a realtor in Grand Rapids and vacuum repairman.

"He lived a very simple life, finding satisfaction in what he had knowing that everything he had was the fruit of his labor, however one constant remained and that was a desire that he belonged, that he was accepted and wanted," his mother wrote.

Fox was close to his maternal grandmother, who died in late 2018, an event that coincided with him forging close ties to an area militia, starting to buy weapons and being kicked out of his grandfather's home.

By early 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Fox was struggling emotionally with depression and anxiety and living in the basement of a vacuum repair shop.

"We believe Adam to have been emotionally vulnerable after his father died of cancer, his own divorce, and losing his place to live," aunt Cheryl Waggoner wrote. "All of this may have been a determining factor in the poor choices he made up until his arrest. We do NOT believe him to be a radical."

The pandemic lockdowns negatively impacted Fox, his mother wrote.

"Once the gyms were closed due to the lockdowns all he had was the marijuana, which he found he had to smoke more but it only took the edge off," his mother wrote.

His sister criticized the disparate treatment her brother is receiving.

"It blows my mind that he possibly faces life in prison while we have FBI agents, who have come close to murdering their wives, walking freely in our country," she wrote.

That is an apparent reference to former FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, one of the lead agents credited with thwarting the kidnap plot. Trask was fired in September 2021 after he was charged with beating his wife following a swingers party.

Trask pleaded no contest to aggravated assault charges in December 2021.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews