Airlines cancel flights, Amtrak halts trains headed west as storm nears Michigan

Holiday travelers could be out of luck getting where they want to go as several flights and trains have been canceled as the skies and roads are expected to be hazardous in the coming hours and days.

As of Thursday afternoon, 50 flights have been canceled to and from Detroit Metro Airport, with 93 flights experiencing delays.

More than a dozen fights to Chicago out of Detroit Metro Airport in the early afternoon Thursday are already canceled, as well as inbound flights from Chicago's airports. Further west, several flights to Detroit from Los Angeles and Dallas also have been canceled, as well as Delta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic flights to Kansas City.

A few flights scheduled for Thursday afternoon from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids to Minneapolis and Chicago have been canceled. Afternoon Delta connecting flights between Detroit and Grand Rapids also have been canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of southwest, west-central and the northern Lower Peninsula, as well as the eastern Upper Peninsula, from Thursday night through Saturday evening. Snowfall on the west side of the state could be in excess of one foot, followed by wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, the weather service said Thursday.

Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Saturday, with snowfall projected between 2 inches and 7 inches and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Wind chills in metro Detroit could be as low as 20 degrees below zero, the weather service said.

Low visibility and slippery roadways are expected throughout the state.

Ahead of the expected winter storm, Amtrak canceled one daily eastbound and one daily westbound Wolverine train on its Pontiac-to-Chicago track from Thursday through Sunday. Other trains on the route were still operational as of mid-day Thursday, but there have been some delays.

For Thursday, Amtrak canceled the train that runs from Chicago to Grand Rapids and on Friday the train from Grand Rapids to Chicago is canceled.

The weather service is warning anyone traveling from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning to be cautious as heavy snowfall mixed and high winds are expected to reduce visibility for motorists traveling.

Greyhound canceled the last bus heading from Detroit to Chicago Thursday at 4 p.m. It had stops in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

The Greyhound bus from Detroit to Dallas on Thursday also has been canceled and a Dallas-to-Detroit bus that would've arrived Thursday will not be completing its route from Louisville, Ky. to Michigan, according to Greyhound's bus tracker.

