Classes canceled, snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit as storm nears

The Detroit News

As a severe storm approached Michigan with strong wind and heavy snow, several Metro Detroit school districts had already canceled classes Thursday and at least two cities declared snow emergencies.

Detroit Public Schools Community District canceled classes for Friday as did Bloomfield Hills Schools, Ferndale, Grosse Ile, Holly and several others. A full list is here.

Hazel Park and Auburn Hills, meanwhile, declared snow emergencies early Thursday afternoon that prohibit cars from being parked on local streets. Auburn Hills' emergency begins at 9 p.m. Thursday while Hazel Park's starts at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for all of southeast Michigan, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind gusts of up 50 miles per hour are forecast along with heavy snow. Three to seven inches of snow is forecast for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Five to eight inches is forecast for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac counties along with wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour.

On the west side of the state, a blizzard warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday for Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. Total snow accumulation is forecast to be in excess of a foot in many areas with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.