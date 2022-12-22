DTE, Consumers Energy as storm approaches: 'We are all-hands-on-deck'

As a major storm with high winds, blizzard-like conditions and arctic cold takes aim at Michigan, the state's utility providers say they're monitoring the conditions closely and preparing materials now in case of power outages.

"Consumers Energy customers should know we are all-hands-on-deck preparing for this storm,” said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of Consumers Energy, in a statement. “Crews are preparing trucks and essential materials right now to assist with any restoration efforts. We are ready and we’ll work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore any outages this storm may cause. We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches along with winds gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

DTE Energy, which has 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan and the Thumb, said its Emergency Response Team ― made up of its distribution operations team, including emergency preparedness and response ― has been monitoring the storm closely.

"Should there be customer outages, we will do everything in our power to restore service as efficiently and safely as possible," said DTE Spokeswoman Colleen Russo.

Michigan's utility providers have come under fire in the past for their response times to major power outages. After a severe storm in late August downed more than 3,000 power lines and left thousands without power, it took days for some customers to get back online. In October, the Michigan Public Service Commission ordered an audit of DTE and Consumers and its response after storms.

The decision followed "a pattern of widespread, lengthy outages from increasingly severe storms in Michigan," the commission said in a statement in October.

In the event of downed power lines, DTE and Consumers urge customers to stay 20-25 feet away.

Storm Preparation Tips

• Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.• Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.• Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

