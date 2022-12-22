Grand Rapids man sentenced in COVID relief fraud plot

A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in a plot to take more than $1.4 million COVID-19 relief funds and distribute drugs, federal officials said Wednesday.

Jemar Mason, 47, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering to spend six years on supervised release after his confinement and pay $1,495,067 in restitution.

“Instead of treating the COVID-19 pandemic as a tragedy, Jemar Mason welcomed it as an opportunity to get rich quick. He took money intended to keep workers from losing their jobs, all while dealing cocaine," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan. "My office remains committed to holding fraudsters fully accountable for their misdeeds."

Mason pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities found he joined a scheme with several others in 2020: Andre Jackson, a former police officer from Georgia; Jackson's "accountant;" a local used-car salesman; and David Kurbanov, a drug user. The group worked together to help Mason and Kurbanov prepare bogus applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

"Mason and his co-conspirators exploited the program to obtain approximately $1.495 million in fraud proceeds," according to the release. "Afterwards, Mason and his confederates attempted to hide the proceeds by marking expenditures like car purchases as “payroll” expenses. Mason and Kurbanov also attempted to wire $500,000 to an overseas bank account that Jackson selected in order to invest the money for their own profit."

Internal Revenue Service investigators detected the plot and worked to freeze their bank accounts, recovering more than $1.1 million.

Mason and the four others whom federal prosecutors in the Western District of Michigan brought charges against have been convicted in connection with the scheme, authorities reported Wednesday.

“Mason exploited the pandemic to defraud United States taxpayers for his own personal gain,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Charles Miller, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Detroit Field Office. “IRS-CI is proud to work with our law enforcement partners to hold wrongdoers accountable and to protect the integrity of vital federal assistance programs.”

Mason also was accused of trafficking cocaine. Through a wire intercept, Drug Enforcement Administration authorities learned he and others were dealing drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Search warrants led to multiple sites used to hide drugs, firearms and other materials.

Mason has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

"Mason and many of his associates were responsible for trafficking kilogram-level quantities of addictive and destructive illicit drugs throughout western Michigan," said Orville Greene, DEA Special Agent in Charge for the Detroit Division. "Their criminal acts have certainly destroyed lives and eroded communities. This sentencing should serve as a stark reminder to anyone peddling poisons in our communities: your unlawful and destructive actions will not be tolerated."

Others in Michigan have faced charges related to pandemic aid theft or fraud.

Last month, a former Michigan unemployment insurance examiner and three others were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an alleged scheme to steal more than $1 million in benefits.

A state audit last year found the Unemployment Insurance Agency lost more than $8.5 billion to suspected fraudulent payments amid record claims and persistent attempts at fraud.

Since 2020, the Secret Service has initiated more than 3,850 pandemic-related fraud investigation and seized more than $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained funds.