Census: Michigan population declines for second consecutive year

The number of people estimated to live in Michigan has declined for the second consecutive year, according to a report released Thursday by the United States Census Bureau.

Michigan remains the nation's 10th most-populous state, as of the recent data trailing behind Georgia and North Carolina. California and Texas are the most populous.

The bureau estimates Michigan lost 3,391 people between 2021, with 10,037,504 to 10,034,113 in 2022.

In 2020, the state estimated to have 10,077,325 people — a 43,212-person decline in the last two years.

The data was released in a new report by the bureau stating that growth in the U.S. population shows early indication of recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. resident population increased by 0.4%.

“There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, in a press release. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”

In general, the Midwest, with a population of 68,787,595, lost 218,851 (-0.4%) and 48,910 (-0.1%) residents. The declines in these regions were due to negative net domestic migration, according to the Bureau.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 40,000 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took hold in March 2020.

In 2020, more people died in Michigan than were born for the first time since 1900 and possibly for the first time ever. It's called a "natural decrease," and it can be hard to come back from.

Typically, the difference between birth and death rates can be made up by people moving into a place. But Michigan tends to lose people in the exchange between different states, experts told The Detroit News earlier this year, and it does not attract international immigrants at the same rate other states do.

However, Michigan and Detroit leaders are still challenging Census results alleging officials undercounted residents in 2021, particularly Black and Hispanic citizens.

Detroit filed a federal lawsuit in September against the Census Bureau and Commerce Department in an attempt to challenge census results that are used to draw congressional districts, determine how many state and federal representatives a given community has and how to allocate funding to different states and localities.

“The Census Bureau used a formula to estimate Detroit’s population that showed the city losing more than 7,000 residents from just one year prior,” Mayor Mike Duggan said at the time. “Any formula claiming the city is still losing population defies facts and common sense, given the thousands of newly constructed and renovated housing units in the city, as well as increases in residential utility connections. Activity like this does not happen when more people are leaving the city than moving in.”

