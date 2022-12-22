Port Huron teacher accused of attempted criminal sexual conduct with student

A Port Huron High School teacher has been charged in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student, police said.

A 16-year-old girl contacted a school resource officer Monday to report the instructor, identified as Carrick Brennan, "attempted to have sexual contact with her," Marysville police said in a statement. "After the initial investigation by the school resource officer and school administration, the teacher was removed from class and sent home pending further investigation."

The Port Huron Police Department’s multi-jurisdictional Major Crimes Unit determined the alleged incident happened in Marysville, according to the release.

A search warrant was executed at Brennan's home. The 27-year-old was arrested and held in the St. Clair County Jail.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office authorized one felony count of third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, records show.

Brennan stood mute when he was arraigned Tuesday in 72nd District Court, according to the filings.

Bond was set at $25,000. Brennan was ordered not to have contact with anyone under age 18 or remain on school property.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Brennan has been suspended with pay from the school, said his attorney, Gerry Mason.

Mason is expecting to review more information from prosecutors and working to clear his client's name, he said. He questions the timeline of the allegations that led to charges before Brennan was formally interviewed.

"It’s a he said, she said allegation with no forensic evidence to support it and no one ever interviewed my client to ask him his side of the story," Mason said. "What amazes me is that a teenager … can make up some pretty outrageous allegations against a teacher who has been nothing but kind to her."

Officials with Port Huron Schools did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.