Supreme Court justices call on legislators to amend wrongful imprisonment compensation act

Two Michigan Supreme Court justices are calling on state legislators to make changes to the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act in cases where a conviction was overturned for multiple reasons, including newly discovered evidence.

The Supreme Court unanimously declined to rule on a wrongful imprisonment compensation case because they weren't convinced it should be reviewed by the court. But in a brief written by Justice Bridget McCormack and joined in by Justice Megan Cavanaugh, they questioned why the compensation act does not apply to this case.

Charles Perry was convicted of sexual assault in November 1990 in Oakland County. The Court of Appeals overturned his conviction in 1994 and in a retrial, Perry was acquitted. He filed a claim in 2018 seeking compensation for the five years he spent in prison.

The Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act was established in 2016 to provide relief for people who spent time in prison for crimes they did not commit if their conviction was overturned because of new evidence. The act offers $50,000 to people for each year they spent wrongfully imprisoned.

"This falls right into what (the act) was intended to do," Perry's attorney, Michael Cafferty, said during his oral argument in front of the Supreme Court. "We're talking about an innocent guy who spent parts of five calendar years in prison during the prime of his life for a crime that he didn't commit because his incompetent lawyer failed to produce all the evidence that should've been produced in the first trial."

The Court of Appeals overturned Perry's conviction because of prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel for failing to object to the prosecutorial misconduct. The court didn't address the claim that new evidence required a new trial, even though that evidence demonstrated innocence and resulted in an acquittal (and likely would have resulted in the reversal of the conviction if it hadn't already been reversed for other reasons), McCormack wrote.

Perry's case technically does not fit the statute, because the Court of Appeals didn't overturn his conviction because of the new evidence; it ordered a new trial because of the misconduct and ineffective defense attorney.

But without the new evidence, Perry's new trial would have been a "nothingburger," Cafferty said during oral arguments. He argued that the Supreme Court should take Perry's case in the "totality of the circumstances" instead of strictly interpreting the statute.

Cafferty said Thursday he anticipated the Supreme Court’s ruling, but he hopes the legislature will amend the statute so people like Perry can be eligible for compensation. Perry's only remaining chance to be compensated for his wrongful imprisonment is for legislators to amend the law, Cafferty said.

Someone who can show that new evidence proves they did not commit the crime, results in the reversal of their conviction and results in an acquittal or dismissal at a retrial is eligible for compensation, McCormack wrote. But someone like Perry who had multiple issues in his appeal and didn't directly have the new evidence lead to the reversal of the case is not eligible.

McCormack expressed concerns with the case during oral arguments Dec. 8 in Lansing. She said the facts of Perry's case would require justices to "take the leap" to fill in the blanks that the new evidence was important to the acquittal in the retrial.

Legislators had to draw lines somewhere when they were drafting the law, McCormack said, and they may have thought people with cases like Perry's could sue the prosecutor's office or their attorney, even though those cases rarely succeed because of prosecutor immunity.

She expressed confusion that someone who had been wronged by multiple entities would not get relief under the wrongful imprisonment compensation statute.

"It sure seems to stink for this guy," McCormack said during oral arguments. "If he hadn't had this other misconduct on top of the ... ineffective assistance, he would've been entitled to relief? Like wow, the more things that go wrong, the less relief you get."

Court of Appeals Judge Douglas Shapiro also expressed concerns with this matter in his June 2021 brief. He said he disagreed with the precedent set in 2019 in a similar case, but he was bound by it.

"The opinion failed to consider the remedial nature of the statute," Shapiro wrote, referring to the Court of Appeals' opinion in Dennis Tomasik's request for compensation in 2019. "The opinion in Tomasik made no reference to the remedial nature of the statute; to the contrary it concludes that WICA must be interpreted literally and without any consideration of its purpose, spirit or those it was intended to benefit. Such a miserly interpretation of a remedial statute is inconsistent with law as far back as Blackstone (in the 1700s)."

In her written brief, McCormack said she is "still deeply troubled" by how the statute is written for cases like Perry's.

"The purpose of the (wrongful imprisonment compensation act) is to repair some of the harm done to the wrongfully convicted," McCormack wrote. "Why would the Legislature exclude those wrongfully convicted who suffered additional wrong(s) (by their lawyer, the prosecutor, the trial judge, the police)?"

This would be less unsettling if this was rare, McCormack wrote. But she suspects its not.

"Wrongful convictions are almost always the result of multiple system failures — an ineffective lawyer, evidence withheld by police or prosecutors, junk science, a trial court reluctant to gatekeep effectively," she wrote. "When systems fail, errors occur; some of those errors map neatly onto legal claims about new evidence of innocence but often failing systems produce other errors that are unrelated to new evidence.

"Mr. Perry and Mr. Tomasik were certainly not less wrongfully incarcerated than those eligible for compensation under the (wrongful imprisonment compensation act)."

The compensation act is still new, and many new statutes need tweaks after they are put to the test, McCormack wrote.

She asked the Legislature to consider if it intends to exclude people like Tomasik in her 2020 brief for his case, but "had it done so, Mr. Perry wouldn't be here."

"Three hundred thousand dollars would not make Mr. Perry whole, to be sure. But the news that he doesn't qualify for even that small gesture at repairing the harm done to him because he suffered legal error in addition to the undiscovered evidence of his innocence is a rule of decision I would be hard pressed to justify," McCormack wrote. "I don't like administering legal rules that I can't explain to the people they impact. Please fix it, legislators."

This brief was one of McCormack's last as a Supreme Court justice, as her retirement is effective at the end of December.

