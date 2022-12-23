Gov. Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including first pardons
The pardons, which set aside convictions, were the governor's first.
A woman who completed time for non-violent offenses while she was a victim of human trafficking is among four people pardoned by the Michigan Gov. Whitmer, marking the first time the newly re-elected Democrat has set aside a conviction.
On Friday afternoon, Whitmer announced she granted 22 requests for clemency, which includes the four pardons and 18 who have received commutations.
A pardon sets aside a conviction. All four people pardoned by the governor have served their sentences.
“As a former prosecutor, I’ve worked with law enforcement and criminal justice advocates to build a smarter and more equitable justice system within our state,” Whitmer said in a statement. "People should take responsibility for their actions and pay their debts to society if they’ve made a mistake, but I’ve also firmly believed that people deserve second chances."
Those pardoned were:
- Jason Boyd Johnson completed time for a non-violent offense committed as a teenager. He is employed and has maintained a clean record for decades, officials said.
- Leslie Fontain King completed time for offenses committed while a victim of human trafficking. An advocate for sex trafficking victims and serves on the board of the National Survivor Network, she founded a home for sex trafficking victims in Grand Rapids. Both Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and former Attorney General Bill Schuette supported a pardon.
- Frank Rodriguez completed time for a drug offense before having his sentence commuted by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2010. He is working and received community support for the pardon.
- Sharif Ribhi Shamroukh was not sentenced to jail time and has completed probation for a financial offense.
The 18 who received a commutation had their sentence reduced to a specified term, making them eligible for parole consideration and release, but that "does not nullify the underlying conviction," state officials said Friday.
The commutations were:
- John Eric Aslin was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after the victim of an unarmed burglary later had a heart attack and died. He has served 38 years.
- Antwon Lamont Biffle was sentenced to 18-40 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 15 years.
- Jimmy Burden was sentenced to 60-100 years for a robbery in which $16 was taken. He has served 39 years.
- LaDon Demarco Cloud was sentenced to 40-100 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 22 years.
- LaDonna Renee Cummings was sentenced to life without parole. She is a victim of domestic violence and has served 15 years.
- Lawrence Dantzler was sentenced to 50-100 years as an accomplice to the commission of a crime. He has served 37 years.
- Alvin Antonio Jones was sentenced to 24-50 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 17 years.
- Willie Roderick Kincaide was sentenced to life for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 27 years.
- Michael Landers was sentenced to 15-30 years for possession of cocaine. He has served nine years.
- Monica Lateace McCain was sentenced to 28-65 years for an unarmed robbery in which the victim fell to the ground and died days later from a brain injury. She has served 17 years.
- James Michael McClain was sentenced to 25-60 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 18 years.
- Keith T. Robinson has maintained his innocence and served 25 years.
- Hugo Loaiza Rodriguez was sentenced to 25-60 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 16 years.
- Raymond Saenz Jr. was sentenced to life for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 27 years.
- Brian Deangelo Sanders was sentenced to 22-40 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 14 years.
- Eboni Renee Spight was sentenced to 28-65 years as an accomplice to Monica Lateace McClain. She has served 17 years.
- Lu Anne Szenay was sentenced to life without parole. She is a victim of domestic violence and has served 32 years.
- Donyelle Ferdinand Woods has maintained his innocence and served 17 years.
Whitmer's office said no additional information would be released on the cases or clemency grants.
To receive a pardon or commutation, an individual must file an application with the Michigan Parole Board, which reviews the applications on a case-by-case basis.
Once an application has met the criteria for recommendation, it is sent to the governor’s office for review and a final determination.
laguilar@detroitnews.com