Gov. Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including first pardons

The pardons, which set aside convictions, were the governor's first.

Louis Aguilar
The Detroit News

A woman who completed time for non-violent offenses while she was a victim of human trafficking is among four people pardoned by the Michigan Gov. Whitmer, marking the first time the newly re-elected Democrat has set aside a conviction.

On Friday afternoon, Whitmer announced she granted 22 requests for clemency, which includes the four pardons and 18 who have received commutations. 

A pardon sets aside a conviction. All four people pardoned by the governor have served their sentences. 

“As a former prosecutor, I’ve worked with law enforcement and criminal justice advocates to build a smarter and more equitable justice system within our state,” Whitmer said in a statement. "People should take responsibility for their actions and pay their debts to society if they’ve made a mistake, but I’ve also firmly believed that people deserve second chances."

Those pardoned were:

  • Jason Boyd Johnson completed time for a non-violent offense committed as a teenager. He is employed and has maintained a clean record for decades, officials said.
  • Leslie Fontain King completed time for offenses committed while a victim of human trafficking. An advocate for sex trafficking victims and serves on the board of the National Survivor Network, she founded a home for sex trafficking victims in Grand Rapids. Both Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and former Attorney General Bill Schuette supported a pardon. 
  • Frank Rodriguez  completed time for a drug offense before having his sentence commuted by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2010. He is working and received community support for the pardon. 
  • Sharif Ribhi Shamroukh was not sentenced to jail time and has completed probation for a financial offense.  

The 18 who received a commutation had their sentence reduced to a specified term, making them eligible for parole consideration and release, but that "does not nullify the underlying conviction," state officials said Friday.

The commutations were:

  • John Eric Aslin was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after the victim of an unarmed burglary later had a heart attack and died. He has served 38 years. 
  • Antwon Lamont Biffle was sentenced to 18-40 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 15 years. 
  • Jimmy Burden was sentenced to 60-100 years for a robbery in which $16 was taken. He has served 39 years. 
  • LaDon Demarco Cloud was sentenced to 40-100 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 22 years. 
  • LaDonna Renee Cummings was sentenced to life without parole. She is a victim of domestic violence and has served 15 years. 
  • Lawrence Dantzler was sentenced to 50-100 years as an accomplice to the commission of a crime. He has served 37 years. 
  • Alvin Antonio Jones was sentenced to 24-50 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 17 years. 
  • Willie Roderick Kincaide was sentenced to life for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 27 years. 
  • Michael Landers was sentenced to 15-30 years for possession of cocaine. He has served nine years. 
  • Monica Lateace McCain was sentenced to 28-65 years for an unarmed robbery in which the victim fell to the ground and died days later from a brain injury. She has served 17 years. 
  • James Michael McClain was sentenced to 25-60 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 18 years. 
  • Keith T. Robinson has maintained his innocence and served 25 years.  
  • Hugo Loaiza Rodriguez was sentenced to 25-60 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 16 years. 
  • Raymond Saenz Jr. was sentenced to life for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 27 years. 
  • Brian Deangelo Sanders was sentenced to 22-40 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 14 years. 
  • Eboni Renee Spight was sentenced to 28-65 years as an accomplice to Monica Lateace McClain. She has served 17 years. 
  • Lu Anne Szenay was sentenced to life without parole. She is a victim of domestic violence and has served 32 years. 
  • Donyelle Ferdinand Woods has maintained his innocence and served 17 years. 

Whitmer's office said no additional information would be released on the cases or clemency grants.

To receive a pardon or commutation, an individual must file an application with the Michigan Parole Board, which reviews the applications on a case-by-case basis.

Once an application has met the criteria for recommendation, it is sent to the governor’s office for review and a final determination.   

