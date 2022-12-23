Gov. Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including first pardons

A woman who completed time for non-violent offenses while she was a victim of human trafficking is among four people pardoned by the Michigan Gov. Whitmer, marking the first time the newly re-elected Democrat has set aside a conviction.

On Friday afternoon, Whitmer announced she granted 22 requests for clemency, which includes the four pardons and 18 who have received commutations.

A pardon sets aside a conviction. All four people pardoned by the governor have served their sentences.

“As a former prosecutor, I’ve worked with law enforcement and criminal justice advocates to build a smarter and more equitable justice system within our state,” Whitmer said in a statement. "People should take responsibility for their actions and pay their debts to society if they’ve made a mistake, but I’ve also firmly believed that people deserve second chances."

Those pardoned were:

Jason Boyd Johnson completed time for a non-violent offense committed as a teenager. He is employed and has maintained a clean record for decades, officials said.

Leslie Fontain King completed time for offenses committed while a victim of human trafficking. An advocate for sex trafficking victims and serves on the board of the National Survivor Network, she founded a home for sex trafficking victims in Grand Rapids. Both Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and former Attorney General Bill Schuette supported a pardon.

Frank Rodriguez completed time for a drug offense before having his sentence commuted by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2010. He is working and received community support for the pardon.

Sharif Ribhi Shamroukh was not sentenced to jail time and has completed probation for a financial offense.

The 18 who received a commutation had their sentence reduced to a specified term, making them eligible for parole consideration and release, but that "does not nullify the underlying conviction," state officials said Friday.

The commutations were:

John Eric Aslin was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after the victim of an unarmed burglary later had a heart attack and died. He has served 38 years.

Antwon Lamont Biffle was sentenced to 18-40 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 15 years.

Jimmy Burden was sentenced to 60-100 years for a robbery in which $16 was taken. He has served 39 years.

LaDon Demarco Cloud was sentenced to 40-100 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 22 years.

LaDonna Renee Cummings was sentenced to life without parole. She is a victim of domestic violence and has served 15 years.

Lawrence Dantzler was sentenced to 50-100 years as an accomplice to the commission of a crime. He has served 37 years.

Alvin Antonio Jones was sentenced to 24-50 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 17 years.

Willie Roderick Kincaide was sentenced to life for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 27 years.

Michael Landers was sentenced to 15-30 years for possession of cocaine. He has served nine years.

Monica Lateace McCain was sentenced to 28-65 years for an unarmed robbery in which the victim fell to the ground and died days later from a brain injury. She has served 17 years.

James Michael McClain was sentenced to 25-60 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 18 years.

Keith T. Robinson has maintained his innocence and served 25 years.

Hugo Loaiza Rodriguez was sentenced to 25-60 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 16 years.

Raymond Saenz Jr. was sentenced to life for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 27 years.

Brian Deangelo Sanders was sentenced to 22-40 years for a non-violent drug offense. He has served 14 years.

Eboni Renee Spight was sentenced to 28-65 years as an accomplice to Monica Lateace McClain. She has served 17 years.

Lu Anne Szenay was sentenced to life without parole. She is a victim of domestic violence and has served 32 years.

Donyelle Ferdinand Woods has maintained his innocence and served 17 years.

Whitmer's office said no additional information would be released on the cases or clemency grants.

To receive a pardon or commutation, an individual must file an application with the Michigan Parole Board, which reviews the applications on a case-by-case basis.

Once an application has met the criteria for recommendation, it is sent to the governor’s office for review and a final determination.

