Battle Creek man killed in snowmobile crash

Newton Township — A 49-year-old man from Battle Creek was killed late Thursday evening in a snowmobile crash, according to Michigan State Police.

One other passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Battle Creek, was injured and taken to the Bronson Battle Creek hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatal crash occurred around 11:23 p.m. on B Drive South near 11 Mile Rd, MSP said in a news release. The man was driving the snowmobile south across B Drive South when he entered a nearby field, hit a rock and lost control of the vehicle.

MSP is investigating the crash and doesn't know if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor. They were assisted by the Newton Township Fire Department, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police and LifeCare EMS at the scene.

So far this winter the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has only reported one other fatality involving snowmobiles which occurred on Dec. 19. Last winter the DNR reported 13 snowmobile-related deaths.

