Crash involving 9 semis closes EB I-94 in SW Michigan

Eastbound Interstate 94 near mile marker #41 near Watervliet is closed due to a crash involving nine semi-tractor trailers, Michigan State Police said.

Officials reported the crash at about 10:30 a.m. Friday in a tweet. Shortly after, they said there was a seven-vehicle pileup at the same mile marker.

State police said no serious injuries were reported but urged motorists to seek an alternate route.

Watervliet is in northeastern Berrien County between Coloma and Hartford, about 12 miles east of Benton Harbor.

Not far from the crash site, a state police patrol vehicle was struck by another car on I-94 at mile marker #48, they said. The trooper in the patrol vehicle was not injured.

Officials also said that eastbound I-94 at mile marker #23 near Red Arrow Highway in Lincoln Township has also been shut down due to a crash. They said a firefighter who was working on traffic control was struck by a vehicle. His injuries are unknown.

The National Weather Storm warned that a Friday storm would create dangerous driving conditions with limited visibility. A jackknifed semi resulted in a crash at 9:15 a.m. Friday blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 96 at Telegraph Road.