More than 300 flights canceled at Detroit Metro Airport as storm hits

More than 300 inbound and outbound flights at Detroit Metro Airport were canceled Friday due to a major winter storm that continues to disrupt air travel across the Upper Midwest.

Airlines have canceled 315 flights and delayed 60 at the McNamara and Evans terminals at Detroit Metro Airport, according to flightaware.com, which tracks cancellations and delays.

At the airport Friday morning, a light Christmas trombone played in the background as travelers strolled through a baggage claim area that was emptied out by the mass cancellations.

Ethal Knight of Romulus was dressed in all red Christmas attire ready to greet her family for the holidays. She said her Delta flight to Orlando remained on time as of 9 a.m.

“My husband and I are going to see family for Christmas but also celebrate our 52nd wedding anniversary,” said Knight, 72. “I was nervous with the predictions but happy to see it’s not coming to fruition as they said it would. I am disappointed that it will be colder in Florida because of this storm.”

When asked what’s the secret to a five-decade-long marriage, Knight said, “Not overreacting when things like this happen. No marriage is perfect and will be challenged during times like traveling through a storm.”

Delta stewards said they are moving travelers through checkpoints within a matter of minutes.

Erica Donerson, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said the airlines decide whether flights will be delayed or canceled.

She didn’t have an idea of how many travelers were expected over the holiday week as the Airport Authority doesn’t receive daily passenger totals from all the airlines. However, they predict more than 1.3 million travelers are estimated to pass through DTW during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period, which began on Dec. 18 and continues through Jan. 2.

“The airlines report passenger totals after the end of each month. We were able to develop a holiday forecast, but that’s truly a prediction,” Donerson said. “We always encourage travelers to check their flight status by contacting their airline—online or by app—before heading to the airport. This is especially important during today’s winter storm.”

Southeast Michigan's snowfall from the storm could be as little as two inches. But it's the high winds that forecasters have been warning about.

Wind gusts on Friday afternoon in Metro Detroit could reach 55 miles an hour, packing cold air with wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of southwest, west-central and the northern Lower Peninsula, as well as the eastern Upper Peninsula through Saturday evening.

Snowfall on the west side of the state could be in excess of one foot, followed by strong wind gusts sweeping across the southern Lower Peninsula.

