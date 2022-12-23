Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday afternoon in response to what the Michigan State Police described as hazardous weather conditions resulting from a winter storm.

In a statement, the state police said Michiganians were encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder of the day, if possible.

The activation of the Emergency Operations Center, which came at about 1 p.m. Friday, made additional state resources available to local agencies. The center, which is staffed by state personnel, is located in Lansing and coordinates response and recovery efforts.

“By taking this next step to activate the State Emergency Operations Center, we are making sure that our response is coordinated and that resources are available to impacted communities," Whitmer said in a statement. "We will continue to work with local officials and are prepared to offer the full weight of state resources to respond to the storm.”

The Michigan State Police said blizzard conditions, power outages and dangerous driving were impacting areas throughout the state.

On Friday, two days before Christmas, Michigan was experiencing drifting snow, cold temperatures and heavy winds.

