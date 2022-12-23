Michigan prisons navigate holiday visits during flu and COVID-19 outbreaks

Influenza cases and COVID-19 positivity rates are on the rise in Michigan and the Michigan Department of Corrections is attempting to strike a balance between managing illnesses and allowing holiday visitors.

The Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township, which went under quarantine Dec. 13 due to a flu outbreak, is allowing those who aren't sick to receive visitors as of Friday, Chris Gautz, spokesman for the corrections department, said. In order to allow as many individuals to see loved ones in time for Christmas as possible while limiting the spread of illnesses, those infected will not be permitted in-person visitors, only having access to phone and video calls.

"We know how important it is to be able to see your loved ones or your kids or your grandkids or your spouse on Christmas and Christmas Eve so we do want to make sure that can take place," Gautz said. "We just want to make sure that can be done safely."

A mask order is temporarily in place during in-person visits in Macomb. Since COVID-19 rates in Michigan have slowed down recently, there has not been a mask mandate for the most part at correctional facilities in recent months.

The Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia has been in quarantine for COVID-19 since Nov. 29, with no in-person visitations permitted.

A few hundred prisoners in the Ionia facility contracted COVID-19 at the same time, Gautz said. The numbers are still high, but the quarantine is making a difference. State data reflects 25 active COVID-19 cases at the facility, accounting for nearly half of the total 55 cases in Michigan inmates.

Three other prisons in the state with smaller scale COVID-19 spreads have certain units under complete quarantine with no in-person visitors. The Newberry Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula and the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer each had a housing block go under quarantine starting this week. Another Upper Peninsula prison, the Baraga Correctional Facility, has a unit that's been under quarantine since Dec. 8.

A scabies outbreak at the Carson City Correctional Facility in mid-Michigan has had the east housing unit under quarantine since Nov. 9. However, Gautz said the department expects that after the treatment process concludes, the quarantine could be lifted next week pending unforeseen issues.