Snow totals drop with storm, 8K without power Friday morning

Charles E. Ramirez and Hannah Mackay

The Detroit News

As a weekend storm hit Michigan Friday with high winds and temperatures expected to fall throughout the day, there was one upside: snow totals were actually less than originally forecast.

Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said two inches of snow will likely be the high end of accumulation in southeast Michigan on Friday.

“An inch or two is possible today over the rest of the day with another inch or so possible for tomorrow," said Klein on Friday morning.

Still, blowing snow whirled across roadways and yards Friday, making it difficult for road crews to keep streets clear. The Road Commission for Oakland County said its biggest issue Friday morning was blowing snow.

"Everything is covering back over almost immediately due to wind," said Spokesman Craig Bryson.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday with total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Lapeer, Shiawassee and Genesee counties. Wind gusts could reach 55 miles per hour and temperatures will plummet to single digits.

Power outages, meanwhile, were minimal Friday morning, though that could change Friday as winds pick up. As of 8:30, roughly 8,500 customers were without power ― 2,747 for DTE and 5,809 for Consumers Energy.

Plummeting temperatures also were a concern, said Bryson with the road commission in Oakland.

"We have a good layer of salt down, but it is becoming less effective as the temps drop," he said. "This creates the danger of re-freeze, which is made worse by the wind. If we do get refreeze/flash freeze, there isn’t a lot we can do about it right now because of the temps. We’re still salting at the moment, but it’s a case of diminishing returns."

The storm has upended holiday travel plans for thousands across not just Michigan but the country. Detroit Metro Airport had 314 cancellations and 34 delays on Friday.

Dozens of schools and cultural institutions also shut down. The Detroit Institute of Arts announced early Friday morning that it would be closed due to inclement weather.

Klein with the National Weather Service, meanwhile, said the agency had not yet completed its snowfall report for Friday morning, but it appeared the area didn’t get as much snow as initially predicted. He said he didn’t see as much snow as the forecast called for on his drive into work.

The agency’s short term forecast for Friday morning said the area will see light and blowing snow through the morning and additional snowfall of between a half inch and two inches could accumulate, all of which could make travel difficult.

Even with less snow, the weather service said widespread blowing snow could "significantly" reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The agency also warned that cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.