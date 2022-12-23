SMART bus routes canceled due to storm, plus what's closed in Metro Detroit

As snow continues to fall and winds expected to peak around 55 mph in Metro Detroit on Friday, a number of schools and local services have announced closures.

Eight counties in southeast Michigan — Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Lapeer, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw — are under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is expected to remain in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

SMART bus service route affected

Several SMART bus routes have already been canceled in Wayne and Oakland Counties, and the transportation agency says more cancellations are expected.

SMART's transit centers in downtown Detroit and Royal Oak are closed on Friday, and will remain closed through Monday.

For more information on the latest service disruptions and delays, riders can call the SMART customer care center at 866-962-5515. The customer center's hours are 5:30am-7:30pm on Friday and 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the route cancellations so far:

805 Grand River Park & Ride in Detroit

830 Downriver Park & Ride

851 West Bloomfield Park & Ride

Several cultural institutions and other organizations have also announced closures or event cancellations for Friday.

Wayne County

The following institutions and services are closed today:Belle Isle Nature CenterDetroit Institute of ArtsDowntown Detroit Markets at Cadillac SquareThe Henry FordThe Rink at Campus Martius Park

School closuresAchieve Charter AcademyAll Saints CatholicAllen Park Public SchoolsAm Montessori Academy UpperAm Montessori Academy-LowerAmerican Intl Academy District - closed/No PM ActivitiesBaptist Park PreschoolBarack Obama Leadership AcademyBarber Preparatory AcademyBeacon ElemHarper Woods School DistrictBranch Line SchoolBrookfield Academy-LivoniaBuilding Blocks Learning CenterChandler Park AcademyClara B. Ford AcademyClarenceville School District No afternoon Activities Commonwealth Comm Dev AcademyCornerstone Jefferson-DouglassCreative Montessori AcademyCrescent Academy InternationalCrestwood School DistrictDavid Ellis Academy West-RedfordDavid Ellis Academy-DetroitDearborn Christian PreschoolDearborn Heights Montessori CtrDearborn Heights School District #7Dearborn Heights School District #7Detroit Academy of Arts and SciencesDetroit Community Schools (CHARTER)Detroit Enterprise AcademyDetroit Leadership Academy High SchoolDetroit Merit Charter AcademyDetroit Premier AcademyDetroit Public Schools (and No PM Activities)Detroit Service Learning AcademyDistinctive College PrepDistinctive College Prep RedfordDove Academy of DetroitEarly Childhood UniversityEcorse Public SchoolsFlagship Charter AcademyFlat Rock Community SchoolsGarden City Public SchoolsGibraltar School DistrictGrand River AcademyGrosse Ile Township SchoolsGrosse Pointe NurseryGrosse Pointe Public SchoolsHamtramck AcademyHamtramck Public SchoolsHanley International AcademyHarper Woods CCI CenterHarper Woods High SchoolHarper Woods School DistrictHarper Woods Middle SchoolHarper Woods School DistrictHope Academy Huron School DistrictInkster Preparatory AcademyIvywood Classical AcademyJalen Rose Leadership AcademyKeystone AcademyLegacy Charter AcademyLincoln Park Public SchoolsLincoln-King AcademyLivonia Public SchoolsMacDowell Preparatory AcademyMadison-Carver AcademyMarvin L Winans Perf Arts-DominicanMi Cookie ProjectMontessori Center of Our LadyMontessori Center-DownriverMontessori Child Development CenterMontessori Children's-Allen ParkNew Beginnings Child Care AcademyNorthville Public School DistrictP&A Scholars Beauty-DetroitPathways AcademyPembroke AcademyPlymouth Edu Center K-8Plymouth Scholars Charter AcademyPlymouth-Canton Community SchoolsPlymouth-Canton MontessoriPressley Cosmetology-TaylorQuest Charter AcademyRedford Service Learning AcademyRedford Union School DistrictRegent Park Scholars AcademyRiver Heights AcademyRiver Rouge School DistrictRiverside Child CareRiverview School DistrictRomulus Community SchoolsRutherford Winans AcademyDetroit Public SchoolsSchoolhouse Montessori CantonSeeds of KnowledgeCreative Learning CenterSouth Canton Scholars AcademySouth Redford School DistrictSt. Linus CatholicSt. Matthew Lutheran-WestlandSt. Paul Christian Prschl - TrentonSt. Paul Lutheran - NorthvilleSt. Paul on the Lake CatholicStar International Academy - CantonStar Intrnl Academy-GeorgeStar Intrnl Academy-HassSuburban Truck Driving SchoolTawheed Center of DetroitTaylor Exemplar AcademyTaylor School DistrictThe Boggs SchoolThe James & Grace Lee Boggs SchoolThe Dearborn AcademyTimbuktu Academy K-8 Tipton AcademyTot Town Child Development CenterTrenton Public SchoolsTrenton Public SchoolsTrillium AcademyTyrone ElemHarper Woods School DistrictUniv Learning Academy-WestlandUniv Prep Art and Design Dist UPADUniv Prep Science & Math-UPSM Dist.Universal Academy-DetroitUniversity Prep Academy - UPA DistVan Buren Public SchoolsVista Meadows AcademyVoyageur AcademyVoyageur College PrepWarrendale Charter AcademyWashington-Parks AcademyWayne-Westland Community SchoolsWestfield Charter AcademyWestfield Preparatory High SchoolWeston Prep AcademyWestwood Community SchoolsWoodhaven-Brownstown SchoolsWyandotte Public Schools

Macomb County

School closures160 Driving Academy, RosevilleAmazing Learning Academy, WarrenMacomb Children's AcademyMorning Star ELCNoor International AcademyReach Charter AcademyShelby Univ-Child Care CommunitySt. Peter Lutheran-EastpointeWarren Consolidated Schools

Programs/social servicesCreative Employment Clinton Twp.Creative Employment Washington Twp.CSDD (Locations in New Haven, Shelby, Warren, Saline)Life Skills Bright Futures (locations in New Haven, Roseville)Social Resources FraserSocial Resources Macomb

Oakland County

School closuresAlex-Marie ManoogianBerkley School DistrictBloomfield Hills School DistrictBradford AcademyBrookfield Academy-RochesterBrookfield Academy-TroyBrookfield Academy-W BloomfieldClarkston Community SchoolsClawson Public SchoolsCook's AcademyCreative Employment PontiacCrown of Life Preschool, RochesterEnglish Oaks Montessori ChristianFarmington Public SchoolsFerndale Public Schools No afternoon ActivitiesFour Corners Montessori AcademyGreat Lakes AcademyHazel Park Community SchoolsHolly Area School District No afternoon ActivitiesHuda School and MontessoriKingsbury Country DayLahser Pre-Voctnl Ctr-Clarkston:Lil Peoples PlaceMadison Heights C.E.O.:Madison-Carver AcademyMaria Montessori CenterMichigan College of Beauty-WtrfrdMomentum AcademyMontessori School of ClarkstonNorthville Public School DistrictNovi Community School District See School WebsiteOak Park Schools No AM Activities, No Afternoon ActivitiesOak Park Service Learning Academy:Oakland Schools ISDOakland Tech-NE CampusOakland Tech-NW CampusOakland Tech-SE CampusOakland Tech-SW CampusOur Shepherd Lutheran DaycarePontiac School DistrictRochester Community SchoolsServicar-South OaklandSouthfield Public Schools See School WebsiteWalton Charter AcademyWaterford Montessori AcademyWest Bloomfield School District

Child careKings Kids Preschool & Daycare, PontiacOlive Branch Day Care, Royal OakTemple Israel Early Childhood Center

MuseumsCranbrook Art MuseumCranbrook Institute of ScienceDetroit Zoo (including the Wild Lights events on Friday evening)

Programs/social servicesHealing Haven

Washtenaw County

School closuresAnn Arbor YMCA Child Development CenterCHS Group-WashtenawNorthstar Montessori PreschoolYpsilanti Community SchoolsYpsilanti YMCA Child Development Center

Child careDorothy's Discovery Daycare, YpsilantiYMCA Glacier Hills Child Development Center