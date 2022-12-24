Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say

An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday.

A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.

Temperatures at the time had fallen below 20 degrees in the area, National Weather Service records show.

"Timber Ridge caregivers were notified and the resident was immediately carried inside," police said.

Staffers and emergency personnel treated her before she was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, according to the release.

She died later in the day.

Township police have opened an investigation. They did not release the woman's name or other details Friday.