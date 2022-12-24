Hazardous conditions, crashes spark road closures in west Michigan

Frigid temperatures and whirling snow are creating treacherous roads throughout the state Friday, including several highways that closed Friday in Allegan County on the west side of the state.

There were no reported serious injuries.

Around noon, M-40 between Hamilton and Holland was closed because of four jack-knifed semi-trailer trucks, according to the Allegan County Emergency Management.

Around 2:30 p.m., northbound US-131 was shut between Exit 64 to Wayland and Exit 72 to 100th Street after a semi-truck lost control and collided with an Allegan County Sheriff's cruiser, according to the county sheriff's department. It reopened by 6:45 p.m.

Around 6 p.m., hazardous conditions shut the M-89/M-40 junction north of Allegan to I-196, according to Michigan State Police and the state of Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT reported a crash blocked all lanes of M-40 (Lincoln) between 134th and I-196.

As of Friday evening, officials have not given a time when the roads would reopen.

