These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow.
Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the most snowfall, according to the National Weather Services' storm reports from the last 24 hours. Port Hope, located in the northern part of The Thumb, and Northport which sits just north of Traverse City, experienced wind gusts of 58 mph and 57 mph respectively.
More:Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve
The winter storm has since moved northeast of Michigan but wind chills and cold temperatures will remain throughout today, the weather service predicts. The outlook improves slightly for Christmas Day, with slightly higher temperatures and lower chances for snow.
Here are the places that were hit the hardest by wind and snow during Friday's storm.
Wind
- Port Hope, 58 mph
- Northport, 57 mph
- Springfield, 53 mph
- Charlevoix, 52 mph
- Munising, 52 mph
- Edgemont Park, 51 mph
- Manistee, 49 mph
- Fairport, 49 mph
- Sand Lake, 49 mph
- Shot Point, 49 mph
- Parkdale, 48 mph
- Macatawa, 48 mph
- Houghton Co Airport, 48 mph
- Detroit, 48 mph
- Roosevelt Park, 47 mph
- Gaylord, 45 mph
- Roscommon County, 45 mph
- Norton Shores, 45 mph
- Cascade, 45 mph
- West Branch, 45 mph
- Elberta, 44 mph
- Parkdale, 44 mph
- Cathro, 43 mph
- Holland, 43 mph
- Ithica, 43 mph
- Barton City, 43 mph
- Allouex, 42 mph
- Ionia, 41 mph
- Hoeft State Park, 41 mph
- Grayling, 41 mph
- Sands, 40 mph
- Marshall, 40 mph
- Beaver Island, 40 mph
- Luzerne, 40 mph
- Indian River, 40 mph
- Traverse City, 40 mph
- Mio, 40 mph
- Kingsford Ford Airport, 40 mph
Snow
- Mancelona, 26.5 inches
- Sparr, 26 inches
- Alba, 25 inches
- East Jordan, 22 inches
- Waters, 20.2 inches
- Gaylord, 20 inches
- Wolverine, 20 inches
- Lake Ann, 18 inches
- Suttons Bay, 18 inches
- Boyne City, 16.5 inches
- Honor, 16 inches
- Kentwood, 15.1 inches
- Bellaire, 15 inches
- Greilickville, 14.5 inches
- Topinabee, 14 inches
- Baraga, 13.8 inches
- Cheboygan, 13 inches
- Saint Joseph, 12.6 inches
- Holland, 12.5 inches
- Brethren, 12 inches
- Paw Paw, 11 inches
- Stevensville, 11 inches
- Indian River, 10.8 inches
- Edgemont Park, 10.3 inches
- Grawn, 9.6 inches
- Onaway, 9 inches
- Maple City, 9 inches
- Fair Plain, 9 inches
- East Grand Rapids, 8.9 inches
- Norton Shores, 8.8 inches
- Fennville, 8.5 inches
- Saint Ignace, 8 inches
- Traverse City, 8 inches
- Jenison, 8 inches
- Hockaday, 7.2 inches
- Fair Plain, 6.5 inches
- Castle Park, 6 inches
- Manistique, 5.5 inches
- Grandville, 4.5 inches
- Garden Corners, 4.5 inches
- Sterling, 4.5 inches
- Muskegon, 4.3 inches
- Bay City, 4 inches
- Garden, 4 inches
- Sault Ste. Marie, 3.9 inches