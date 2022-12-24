These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow.

Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the most snowfall, according to the National Weather Services' storm reports from the last 24 hours. Port Hope, located in the northern part of The Thumb, and Northport which sits just north of Traverse City, experienced wind gusts of 58 mph and 57 mph respectively.

More:Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve

The winter storm has since moved northeast of Michigan but wind chills and cold temperatures will remain throughout today, the weather service predicts. The outlook improves slightly for Christmas Day, with slightly higher temperatures and lower chances for snow.

Here are the places that were hit the hardest by wind and snow during Friday's storm.

Wind

Port Hope, 58 mph

Northport, 57 mph

Springfield, 53 mph

Charlevoix, 52 mph

Munising, 52 mph

Edgemont Park, 51 mph

Manistee, 49 mph

Fairport, 49 mph

Sand Lake, 49 mph

Shot Point, 49 mph

Parkdale, 48 mph

Macatawa, 48 mph

Houghton Co Airport, 48 mph

Detroit, 48 mph

Roosevelt Park, 47 mph

Gaylord, 45 mph

Roscommon County, 45 mph

Norton Shores, 45 mph

Cascade, 45 mph

West Branch, 45 mph

Elberta, 44 mph

Parkdale, 44 mph

Cathro, 43 mph

Holland, 43 mph

Ithica, 43 mph

Barton City, 43 mph

Allouex, 42 mph

Ionia, 41 mph

Hoeft State Park, 41 mph

Grayling, 41 mph

Sands, 40 mph

Marshall, 40 mph

Beaver Island, 40 mph

Luzerne, 40 mph

Indian River, 40 mph

Traverse City, 40 mph

Mio, 40 mph

Kingsford Ford Airport, 40 mph

Snow