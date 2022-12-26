Michigan woman, 19, among four dead in Ohio Turnpike pileup during storm

A 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather.

Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.

The eastbound Turnpike, or Interstate 80, was shut down near mile post 106. The crashes occurred between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Groton Township, authorities said.

Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they, along with many partner public safety agencies, spent hours investigating the crash.

"Weather is considered to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time," said Purpura. "There were a total of four people killed as a result of this crash and numerous others injured."

The other victims include Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, and Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon. The name of a fourth victim whose family has not been notified yet hasn't been released, he said.

After the crash, buses were utilized to take people from their vehicles to a local facility so they could stay warm. The westbound lanes of I-80 opened just after 11 p.m. Friday and eastbound lanes reopened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

"It is hard for me to find the words to say that our sweet daughter, Emma Smith left this world on Friday, December 23," Matthew Smith shared on Facebook. "Details of her end-of-life service will be provided here soon. If anyone would like to share a Emma story that would be wonderful for my family."

