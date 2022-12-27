In storm's wake, images show west Michigan lighthouses, piers coated in ice

The Detroit News

A severe winter storm that hit Michigan hard with high winds, snow and frigid temperatures right before Christmas left a parting gift: winter art.

Images from several social media accounts show lighthouses along Lake Michigan coated in ice and snow. One by the account @LoveLudington depicts a lighthouse that almost looks like it's floating on ice.

The storm, which created blizzard conditions, dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of west Michigan and left thousands without power across the state.

CBS News shared drone footage on its Twitter account taken by the Midwest & Great Lakes Storm Chasers of a lighthouse and jetty in Saint Joseph, Michigan coated in ice as birds circled it. As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the footage had more than 70,000 views.