Police seek tips on Jackson doctor missing since Thursday

A doctor who works at a hospital near Jackson has been missing for five days and police are asking the public for help finding him, officials said.

Dr. Bolek Payan, who works at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was last seen leaving the building Thursday, according to the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department. The agency provides police and fire services to both Blackman Township and Leoni Township.

Police said Payan's vehicle was found at his Leoni Township home, but he has had no contact with his employer, family, or friends.

Payan's specialty is listed as psychiatry on Henry Ford Health's website.

Anyone with information about Payan's whereabouts should call Det. Mike Villarreal or Det. Sgt. Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.

