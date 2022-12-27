2 Battle Creek police officers on leave after shooting man on Christmas

Two Battle Creek police officers are off-duty after shooting a man on Christmas after he pulled a handgun from his waistband, city officials said.

Police were called to the 200 block of North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township around 2:03 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported an assault by her boyfriend, authorities said in a statement.

The 22-year-old Battle Creek man accused in the incident left before officers arrived.

But at about 10:30 p.m., his girlfriend called 911 again and reported he returned, was making suicidal statements and had a knife, according to a news release.

Three officers nearby on an unrelated call responded to the home, heard yelling coming from the backyard and found the couple arguing while two other people were present, the city reported.

"As officers came closer to investigate, the man pulled from his waistband what appeared to be a dark-colored handgun," officials wrote in their statement. "Officers told the man to drop the gun. At the same time, fearing for the safety of everyone present, two of the officers fired their Police Department-issued guns and struck the man twice in the torso."

The man, who also had two knives, dropped his gun and fell to the ground, according to the news release. The officers rendered first aid and a supervisor transported him to a hospital for treatment.

The man was listed in serious condition. Meanwhile, the police department placed the two officers on paid leave pending the outcome of a Michigan State Police investigation.

Battle Creek officials would only say that one of the police officers has 10 years of experience and the other has two.

Other details in the incident were not released Monday.

