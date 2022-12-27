U.S. Rep. Upton's father dies at 98

Mark Hicks

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton's father has died at 98, the St. Joseph lawmaker announced Tuesday.

Steve Upton, who also was from St. Joseph, "passed away peacefully this morning," his son said in a statement.

The elder Upton was a World War II veteran and served during the Battle of the Bulge in Europe, according to the release.

He later was a senior vice president at Whirlpool and had long been involved in many community activities, his son said.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth; five children; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

“Dad led us all by example to give back to our community and try to make this world a better place,” Upton said Tuesday.

The Republican is retiring after 36 years in Congress. Last spring, he chose not to seek a 19th term amid redistricting.

Upton, 69, is the delegation’s most senior member, representing southwest Michigan since 1987.