Grand Rapids police probe Dec. 26 shooting death of woman, 23
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Grand Rapids police are investigating the Monday fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman inside a home, officials said.
On Wednesday, they released the victim's name: Mya Kelly. They also said the Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide.
Police said the shooting that killed her happened before 10 p.m. Monday in a home on Canton Street SW near South Division Avenue.
Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects should call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or submit tips anonymously via Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.
