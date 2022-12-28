Nessel urges students, alums to take action after Hope College data breach

The Detroit News

Hope College students and graduates who believe they were affected by a recent data breach should take steps to protect their information from identity theft, Attorney General Dana Nessel urged Wednesday.

On Dec. 15, Hope College officials reported a massive data breach to the Montana Attorney General's office, Nessel said, after they discovered an unauthorized party gained access to confidential files on or around Sept. 27. Full names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, driver's license and student identification numbers may have been compromised, Nessel said.

"Anyone who received notice from Hope College related to this breach should be taking steps to combat potential identify theft," Nessel said in a statement. "While bad actors may have access to your information as a result of this breach, there are ways to protect yourself if your information was compromised."

Hope College, a Christian four-year liberal arts college located in Holland, is offering 12 months of free credit monitoring service to those affected. A call center can be reached at 833-540-0798.

Nessel said anyone who believes they were impacted by the Hope College breach should monitor their credit, consider placing a free credit freeze on credit reports and place a fraud alert on credit reports.

Nessel reissued her Data Breaches: What To Do Next Consumer Alert with more information related to protecting personal information in response to the latest development.

