Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree

An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said.

Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.

According to a preliminary investigation, Greg Longbrake, 55, of Elkhart, Ind., was operating a snowmobile and traveling west on Trail 6 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Officials said it does not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash, but speed may have contributed to the incident.

