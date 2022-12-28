Michigan adds 10,927 cases, 110 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

The Detroit News

The state added 10,927 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, with 110 deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

Michigan reported an average of about 1,561 cases per day over the last seven days, a nearly 24% decrease from a daily average of 2,046 cases a week prior.

On Dec. 20, the state said it had added 14,323 cases and 149 deaths from the virus in the previous week. The state tally does not include those who test positive with an at-home test.

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 2,988,654 cases and 40,767 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

As of Thursday, two counties in Michigan — Gogebic County and Ionia County — are at a "high level" for the increased burden on health care or severe disease. Forty-five Michigan counties have a "medium" transmission level, according to the state health department.

Case counts are well below early January, when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

About 69% of state residents, or 6.9 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 255,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 31%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.5 million individuals, or 38% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster.

Due to the holidays, data on outbreaks and hospitalizations will not be available until Jan. 4.